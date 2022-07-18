Public Health Alert for Trader Joe’s Caesar Salad with Chicken

by

A public health alert has been issued for Trader Joe’s Caesar Salad with chicken because it may contain egg, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No confirmed reports of any allergic reactions have been received to date. A recall was not requested because this item is no longer available for purchase.

The recalled product is 9 ounce plastic clamshell containers of Trader Joe’s Caesar Salad with White Chicken Meat and Creamy Caesar Dressing. The best by dates for this item are 7/11/22 and 7/12/22. The lot code on the label is GHNW 186-06. The salad has the establishment number “P-46987” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The salad was shipped to Trader Joe’s store locations in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington state.

The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS that they were told by a store that the salad dressing packets in the Caesar salad product were incorrect. The dressing packets with the salad actually contain Sweet and Spicy Vinaigrette, and not Creamy Caesar dressing. The vinaigrette packets are unlabeled and contain egg.

FSIS has verified that the salads are no longer available in stores, but are concerned that some may still be in consumers’ refrigerators. If you purchased this product and still have it, and are allergic to egg, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purcahed it for a full refund.