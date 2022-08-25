Public Health Alert Issued for Perdue Chicken Breast Tenders

by

A public health alert has been issued by the USDA for Perdue Chicken Breast Tenders Gluten Free for possible foreign material contamination. One consumer complained to the company, stating that they found a chicken tender that had a small piece of clear plastic and blue dye in it. This poses a choking and mouth injury hazard.

A recall was not requested because this product is no longer available in stores for purchase. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions have been received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Perdue.

The frozen ready to eat chicken breast tenders, that are gluten free, were produced on July 12, 2022. The recalled product is 42 ounce plastic bags containing Perdue Chicken Breast Tenders Gluten-Free with a best if used by date of 07 12 23 and a lot number 2193 that is stamped above the use by date. The UPC number that is printed on the bag is 0-72745-83492-9.

This item has the establishment number “P-33944” that is printed immediately below the best by date on the back of the plastic bag. The tenders were shipped to BJ’s Wholesale Club retail locations nationwide.

FSIS is concerned that some of this product is in consumers’ freezers. If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.