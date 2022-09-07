Publix Greenwise Animal Crackers Recalled For Coconut

by

Publix Greenwise Animal Crackers are being recalled because they may contain coconut, which is a tree nut, that is not declared on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to coconut could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Toufayan Bakery of Plant City, Florida.

The recalled product is Publix Greenwise Animal Crackers that are packaged in a 8 ounce pouch container. No picture of the product was provided on the FDA web site. The UPC number that is printed on the back of the pouch is 0-41415-12009-9. and the expiration date for this product is February 5, 2023.

The animal crackers were distributed at the retail level through Publix Supermarkets in these states: Florida, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, and Tennessee. The problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the production and packaging processes, according to the company.

If you purchased that product with that UPC number and that specific best by date, and are allergic to coconut, do not eat it. You can throw the crackers away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.