QueensMade Lemonade Recalled For Lack of Inspection

by

QueensMade Lemonade products are being voluntarily recalled because the items were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, so safety parameters are not verifiable. All of the company’s juice-type products are included in this recall, including all lemonade flavors and Ginger Turmeric shots. No reports of illness or adverse effects have been received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Queensmade Lemonade LLC of Cincinnati, Ohio.

These items were sold at various retail locations, restaurants, and mobile food trucks throughout the Cincinnati area. The recalled times include Lemonade in 16 ounce plastic bottles and 32 ounce plastic jugs, Mixed Berry Lemonade in 15 ounce plastic bottles, Strawberry Lemonade in 16 ounce plastic bottles and 32 ounce plastic jugs, Mango Lemonade in 16 ounce plastic bottles, Monkfruit Lemonade in 16 ounce plastic bottles, and Ginger Turmeric Shots.

These items were sold through:

Curb Master Food Truck

BP Oil Gas Station-6464 Winton Road, Cincinnati

Jo Jo Fish and Chicken-979 Hawthorne Avenue, Cincinnati

Supreme Styles Barber Shop-1569 Chase Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223

Facebook

If you purchased any of these products, do not consume them. You can throw them away in a sealed package in a secure trash can, or you can pour the products down the drain; clean your sink afterwards. Or you can take them back to the store or location where you purchased them for a full refund. Contact the company with questions.