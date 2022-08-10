Rackow’s Family Sausage Pork Lard Recalled For Improper Production

by

Rackow’s Family Sausage pork lard is being recalled in Wisconsin for the lack of an HACCP plan, according to the Wisconsin Agriculture Connection. The sausage was sold from Rackow’s Family Sausage stores in that state. This is a Class I recall. That company is located in Juda, Wisconsin. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product.

The recalled product is Rackow’s Family Sausage that is packaged in four pound packages that were purchased before August 1, 2022. It was produced without a Hazard Analysis Critical Control Plan (HACCP) food safety plan as required by federal law. The recall was issued based on evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors.

An HACCP plan is a way to identify and reduce the risk of contamination in a specific food product. These plans are different for each kind of food produced. The analysis and control of biological, chemical, and physical hazards from the raw material itself, to the production and distribution of the product are all included. Issues such as pest control, traceability, hygiene, and the development of specifications of ingredients are all included in these plans.

If you purchased Rackow’s Family Sausage pork lard in 4 pound containers before August 1, 2022, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook it thoroughly. You can throw the lard away after first double bagging it or sealing it in a container, in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.