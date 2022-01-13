Recall of Delizza Cream Puffs For Foreign Material Expanded

by

The recall of Delizza Cream Puffs for possible foreign material contamination has been expanded to include another product: Taste of Inspirations Creme Puffs. The foreign material is small metal fragments. No injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Poppies International of Battleboro, North Carolina.

The recalled product is Taste of Inspirations Creme Puffs that are packaged in 30 count containers. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 7 25439 99597 9. The lot number is L2I5021, and the best before date is 06/08/23 (June 8, 2023). This information is printed on the side of the container. This product was distributed to Hannaford stores in New York. This product was available for sale from December 16 through December 23, 2021.

The recall of Delizza 120 count Cream Puffs sold at some Costco stores in Northern California and Carson City and Sparks, Nevada; 30 count Delizza Cream Puffs sold at some Safeway stores in Northern California; and 30 count Chocolate Enrobed Cream Puffs sold at some ShopRite and PriceRite locations in the following states: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. is still in effect. The issue was discovered during production. You can see specific UPC numbers, lot codes, and best before dates for those products at the FDA web site.

If you purchased any of these products, which are sold frozen, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed or double bagged package in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.