by

This recall roundup of Saladitos Dried Salted Plums includes all seven recalls for this type of product, all for the possibility of lead contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of any of these items. Salted dried plums are a snack product.

Lead is a toxic heavy metal and consuming it can cause a variety of health problems. Over time, consuming smaller quantities can cause developmental delays, behavior disorders, and lower IQ, especially for young children. Consuming higher quantities can cause acute lead poisoning. Symptoms of this illness can include abdominal pain, vomiting, lethargy, weakness, irritability, behavior or mood changes, deliiurm, seizures, and coma.

Recalled Saladitos Dried Salted Plums

More of these products may be recalled. Visit this page for theemost up to date list. Saladitos is the Spanish name for this product.

El Chavito recalled Dried Salted Plums and Enchilados Salted Plums with Chili on February 3, 2022. The plain product was packaged in 1.7 ounce bags and has the UPC numbers 859470006049 and 850013297221. The product with Chili was also sold in 1.7 ounce bags with the UPC number 859470006070. They were sold in retail stores, and online at the company website from January 9, 2019 to February 2, 2022.

Also on February 3, 2022, A&E Corrales recalled Dried Salted Plums with Chili. That product was sold at the Spice and Chili website, Amazon, and in retail stores from August 1, 2021 through December 31, 2022. It is packaged in 16 ounce bags with UPC number 0661799748162.

On February 3, 2022, El Super Leon Ponchin Snacks recalled the plums, both with and without Chili under the brand names El Leoncito and El Super Leon. Each package has a et weight of 1.05 ounce, 1.4 ounce, and 16 ounce. No UPC numbers were supplied. The product was sold in California.

On February 4, 2022, La Fiesta Foods recalled the plums with chili. They sold it in California, Nevada, North Carolina, and Georgia at the retail level from December 1, 2021 through January 31, 2022. The plums have the UPC number 032327028290.

On February 7, 2022, Rojas recalled the plain dried plums. They were packaged in 0.5 ounce bags and had the UPC number 725535011337. The brand is Lupag. These plums were sold in Southern California.

On February 10, 2022, American Gourmet recalled the plums. They cost 99c and were packaged in 1.5 ounce bags. They were sold in South San Diego through liquor stores. The lot number on the product is 211203, the sell by date is 12/03/2022, and the UPC number is 1578600104.

And on February 14, 2022, Candies Tolteca recalled the plums, both plain and made with chili and lemon. They are packaged in 1.5 ounce cellophane bags and were sold in California, Nevada, and Utah. Both products are in 1.5 ounce bags. The UPC number for the plain product is 704927600694 and the expiration date is 05/20/222, and for the chili and lemon product, is 704927600700 with the expiration date 01/20/2022.

Contact your local community government to see if these items can be thrown away in a the regular garbage, or if they must be disposed in hazardous waste. You can take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.