Red Button Vintage Creamery French Silk Pie Recalled For Almond

Red Button Vintage Creamery French Silk Pie is being recalled because it may contain almonds, or tree nuts, that are not declared on the label as required. Anyone who is allergic to almonds could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Rocky Mountain Pies of Salt Lake City, Utah.

The recalled product is Red Button Vintage Creamery French Silk Pie that was distributed at the retail level in these states: Arizona, Utah, Oregon, Washington, Montana, Nevada, Colorado, Wyoming, and Idaho. The pie is packaged in a clear plastic dome with a black plastic base. The plastic is encased in “Red Button Vintage Creamery” cardboard sleeves.

The recall only includes products that have the inkjet code on the plastic case that begins with a “2 266.” And only products with the UPC number 0 41172 81290 9 are included in this recall.

The recall was triggered when the staff at a retail location noticed that cases labeled “Turtle Cream Pies” contained Turtle Cream Pies, but were labeled with the “French Silk Pie” sleeve, so the almonds were not declared on that label. The problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s pre-operational changeover packaging process.

If you purchased this product with that lot code and UPC number, and are allergic to almonds, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.