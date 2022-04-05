Reports of Lucky Charms Illnesses on iwaspoisoned Web Site

by

There have been hundreds of reports of Lucky Charms illnesses on the iwaspoisoned web site. These reports are, as of today, unconfirmed. The FDA is apparently looking into these illnesses.

The reports of illness range from stomach cramps, headache, and chills along with stomach and abdominal pains, to nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting. Those are symptoms that can be associated with many food poisoning infections, from Salmonella to E. coli to norovirus. General Mills, the maker of Lucky Charms, has not commented on these reports, nor has the CDC.

There was one food poisoning outbreak linked to cereal in the past few years, and one recall. This type of product doesn’t seem like the kind of food that can be contaminated with pathogenic bacteria, but those bacteria can live for years on dry and desiccated foods. And it’s true that most cereal recalls are for issues like undeclared allergens.

In 2018, a Salmonella Mbandaka outbreak linked to Honey Smacks cereal sickened at least 135 people in 36 states. Thirty-four people were hospitalized because they were so sick.

The Kellogg Company recalled all Honey Smacks cereal with a best if used by date of June 14, 2018 when this outbreak was announced. The outbreak strain was found in an unopened cereal box of cereal that was purchased in California. The outbreak strain was also found in samples of leftover Honey Smacks taken from the home of patients in New York, Utah, and Montana.

Also in 2018, a few boxes of Cap’n Crunch Peanut Butter cereal was recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. Routine sampling by the company found the pathogen in some boxes. No illnesses were reported in connection with that problem.

There’s really no way to protect yourself against contamination in dry cereal. Just stay aware of recalls and outbreak notices and respond when a product that you have purchased is named by the CDC, FDA, or USDA as potentially contaminated. It’s also a good idea to know the common symptoms of food poisoning so you will know when to contact the doctor.

In the meantime, if you think you are part of this Lucky Charms illnesses group, see your doctor.