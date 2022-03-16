Retail Distribution List for Boyd Jerky Products Posted

by

The retail distribution list for Boyd Jerky products has been posted by the USDA. Those items were recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination on March 4, 2022. No illnesses have been reported in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Boyd Specialties of Colton, California.

The list may not be complete or completely accurate. FSIS has “reason to believe” that those locations posted received the jerky products. The list may not include all retail locations that sold them, and some of the locations listed may not have stocked these products. Rely on the specific product information in the original recall post to see if you have any of these products.

There are many brand names of the recalled ready to eat jerky products, and several flavors included in this recall. They include Ranchview Jerky Company, Texas Family, The Village, Rebel’s Gourmet, Humboldt Jerky Company, Durbin Farms, Hadley Gourmet, One Supply Gourmet, Rock Ridge, and Smokehouse Jerky Company, among others. The flavors of the products are garlic pepper, straight whisky, carne asada, mango habanero, Carolina reaper, cracked black pepper, old fashioned maple flavor, teriyaki, honey & pepper bacon, Oh That’s Hot, cowboy style Carolina reaper, cowboy style original, Smoky Bar-B (BBQ), peppered orange teriyaki, and boysenberry. You can see pictures of product labels at the USDA site.

The jerky was sold in these states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, North Carolina, New Jersey, Texas, and Wisconsin. Please look at that list carefully to see if you bought jerky at those locations.

If you did, do not eat those products. There is zero tolerance for Listeria monocytogenes contamination in ready to eat products. You can throw the items away in a secure trash can or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund. Wash your hands well with soap and water after handling these items.