Jerky Products Recalled For Possible Listeria Contamination

Jerky products produced by Boyd Specialties of Colton, California are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

These jerky products were produced on February 23, 2022. There is a long list of recalled products at the USDA web site, with the brand name, product description, package sizes, UPC number, and pictures of product labels.

Some of the brand names of the recalled products include Ranchview Jerky Company, Texas Family, The Village, Humboldt Jerky Company, One Supply Gourmet, and Smokehouse Jerky Company, among others. The flavors of the products are garlic pepper, straight whisky, carne asada, mango habanero, Carolina reaper, cracked black pepper, old fashioned maple flavor, teriyaki, honey & pepper bacon, Oh That’s Hot, cowboy style Carolina reaper, cowboy style original, Smoky Bar-B (BBQ), peppered orange teriyaki, and boysenberry.

All of these products have the establishment number “EST. 40269” inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to retail stores in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

The problem was discovered by FSIS during follow-up procedures after a routine product sample was confirmed positive for Listeria monocytogenes. The USDA is concerned that these products may be in consumers’ pantries. When available, the retail distribution list will be posted at the USDA web site.

Please look at the list of recalled products carefully. If you purchased any of these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a double bagged package inside a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate any of these products, watch yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to appear. If you do get sick, see your doctor as soon as possible.