Revive Superfoods Smoothies and Oats Recalled For Possible Norovirus

by

Revive Superfoods Smoothies and Oats are being recalled in Canada because they were made with raspberries that have been recalled for norovirus contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Revive Organics. The recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results.

These items were sold nationally and online. They are all Revive Superfoods brand. They include Acai Twist Smoothie in 201 gram packages, with UPC number 8 54681 00005 3 and codes 2022-10-11, 2022-10-19, 2022-10-20, 2022-11-06, 2022-11-09, and 2022-11-12. Berry Blu Smoothie in 194 gram containers with UPC number 8 54681 00009 1 and codes 2022-10-13, 2022-10-20, 2022-10-21, 2022-10-27, 2022-11-04,2022-11-10 is also recalled. Berry Patch Oats is recalled. That product is in a 176 gram container, with UPC number 8 54681 00012 1 and codes 2022-10-20, 2022-10-27, and 2022-11-03.

Coconut Cream Smoothie is recalled. It is in 190 gram containers, with UPC number 8 54681 00016 9 and codes 2022-10-13, 2022-10-19, 2022-10-27, 2022-11-05, and 2022-11-12. Heart Beet Smoothie is recalled. It is packaged in a 207 gram package, with UPC number 8 53267 00112 5 and codes 2022-10-07, 2022-10-13, 2022-10-20, and 2022-11-03. Raspberry & Mango Smoothie is also recalled, sold in 188 gram containers with UPC number 8 54681 00026 8 and codes 2022-10-13, 2022-10-20, 2022-10-27, 2022-11-02, 2022-11-03, and 2022-11-10. Finally Strawberry Zen Smoothie in 222 gram packages is included in this recall. The UPC number for that product is 8 54681 00003 9, and the codes are 2022-10-12, 2022-10-20, 2022-10-21, 2022-10-22, 2022-11-03, and 2022-11-12.

If you purchased any of these Revive Superfoods Smoothies and Oats products, do not eat them. You can discard them in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the CFIA web site.

Symptoms of norovirus include nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, and stomach cramps. Some people may experience fever, headache, chills, muscle aches, and fatigue. Most people get better on their own without medical attention, but some people can become dehydrated and need to be hospitalized.