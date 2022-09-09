Roots & Harvest Pint Canning Jars Recalled For Laceration Hazard

by

Roots & Harvest Pint Canning Jars are being voluntarily recalled for a possible laceration hazard, since pieces of glass may be in some of the recalled jars. The glass pieces could cut your fingers when you reach into the jars, or the glass could get mixed with food placed into the jars.

No injures have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. About 15,800 jars are included in this recall. The jars were manufactured in India, and the importer is LEM Products Distribution LLC of West Chester, Ohio.

The recall is for Wide Mouth Pint Canning Jars that were sold in 12 packs in a cardboard sleeve that is stink wrapped in clear plastic. The jars are clear glass with the Roots & Harvest brand molded on each jar. The jars have a metal lid and screw on type band. They are used for canning food.

The jars were sold at Orscheln Farm & Home stores in the midwest region of the United States during July 2022 for about $17.00. If you bought these Roots & Harvest Pint Canning Jars, immediately stop using them. Contact LEM to receive a full refund.

A return shipping container will be provided to consumers free of charge, along with a prepaid return label so you can send the jars back. LEM is assisting in contacting all known purchasers of these canning jars. And Orscheln Farm & Home is contacting known purchasers directly.