Royal Ice Cream Recalls All Products For Possible Listeria Contamination

The Royal Ice Cream Company is expanding its February 7, 2022 recall of Batch Ice Cream products to include all of its ice cream products within expiration dates because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these products.

All of these products have the manufacturing plant numbers “CT121” or “CT#121” stamped on the label. These brands were all manufactured at the Royal Ice Cream Company plant in Manchester, Connecticut. The ice cream was sold at the retail level in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, New York, Louisiana, Florida, Texas, and New Hampshire. No product photos were provided, except for the previous recall. The recalled items are:

Batch brand pints, all flavors

Royal Ice Cream Brand half Gallons, pints, cakes, all specialties.

Ronny Brook Ice cream all flavor pints & 3 gallon tubs

New Orleans Ice cream all flavor pints & 2.5-gallon tubs

Maple Valley Ice Cream all flavor pints

Art Cream all pint Flavors

Sweet Scoops Yogurt all pint Flavors

Gelato Fiasco all pint Flavors

Biggy Iggy’s Ice Cream Sandwiches

Munson Chip Wich Ice Cream sandwiches

Giffords Ice cream Sandwiches all flavors

Chewy Louie Ice Cream Sandwiches

Snow Wich Ice Cream Sandwich

Newport Creamery – Crazy Vanilla, Van & Choc , Vanilla & Coffee HG – only

This recall was started when FDA testing found Listeria monocytogenes bacteria on the company’s processing equipment. The company is now holding product for testing before releasing it for distribution.

If you purchased any of those products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed container in a secure trash can, or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

You should clean your freezer with a mild bleach solution after you discard the ice cream. Freezing doesn’t kill this pathogen. If you ate this ice cream, monitor yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do feel ill, call your doctor.