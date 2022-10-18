Royalty Sea Moss Lemonade Recalled For Possible Botulism

by

Royalty Sea Moss Lemonade and Gel Products are being recalled because they may be contaminated with botulism toxin, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD). That agency is advising consumers not to eat, drink or consume any of the sea moss lemonade or gel products produced by the company, Royalty Sea Moss of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these products.

An investigation into the company was launched after MDARD received a complaint from the Maryland Department of Health, Office of Protection. MDARD found that the firm produced these products “with inadequate processing controls required to stop the growth of deadly foodborne pathogens, including botulism.”

In addition to this problem, the firm does not hold a license to manufacture, hold, or sell food products. That is a violation of the Michigan Food Law of 2000. And the products do not have adequate and consistent labeling including but not limited to ingredient statements, lot codes, and sell by dates. You can see pictures of some of the recalled products, which seem to include SeaMoss Gummies, at the MDARD web site.

Improperly processed beverages and food products may be contaminated with the bacteria Clostridium botulinum. This bacteria can produce a toxin under certain conditions that is tasteless, odorless, and does not affect the texture of food. A tiny amount of that toxin can kill an adult.

The recalled products include:

• Regular Sea Moss Gel

• Fruit Flavored Sea Moss Gel in these flavors:

o Mixed Berry with Blueberry Strawberry Raspberry

o Pineapple Cherry Strawberry

o Peach Strawberry Flavor

o Strawberry Dragon fruit

o Mango Pineapple

o Strawberry Banana

Sea Moss Lemonade in these flavors:

o Blue Raspberry

o Mango

o Lemonade

o Watermelon

o Strawberry Peach

o Green Apple

o Pink Strawberry

o Strawberry Lemonade

o Grape

o Pineapple

o Strawberry Kiwi

o Cherry

o Fruit Punch

Consumers are warned not to use these products even if they do not look or smell spoiled. The items were distributed across the country through the firm’s website and social media platforms.

If you purchased any of these products, do not consume them. You can throw them away in a sealed or double bagged package, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.