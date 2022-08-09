Schnucks Fruit and Nut Trail Mix Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Schnucks Fruit and Nut Trail Mix is being recalled because it may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required. Anyone who is lactose intolerant or who is allergic to milk could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. The recall notice, which has not been posted on the FDA web site, does not indicate whether or not any allergic reactions have been reported to the company. The recalling firm is Schnucks.

The recalled product is Schnucks Fruit and Nut Trail Mix that is packaged in 12 ounce containers. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 4131822276, and the best by date is 06/07/2023 (June 7, 2023). The lot code on the label is 15822A.

If you bought this product and are allergic to milk or are lactose intolerant, do not eat it. You can throw the trail mix away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Lactose intolerance usually begins early in life and many people outgrow it. Food allergies can occur at any time in the life span with little warning. The symptoms of a milk allergy include an itching or tingling feeling around the mouth; swelling of the lips, tongue, and throat; hives; wheezing, coughing, or shortness of breath; vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal cramps; and runny nose or watery eyes.