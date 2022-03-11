Schwan’s Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recalled For Allergens

by

Schwan’s Spinach and Artichoke Dip is being recalled for the ingredients soy and wheat, two of the major food allergens, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, or who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Fairmont Foods, Inc. of Fairmont, Minnesota.

The recalled product is Schwan’s Spinach and Artichoke Dip that is packaged in a brown corrugated box that is printed with the red Schwan’s brand logo. The net weight of the box is 24 ounces (1 pound 8 ounces) or 680 grams. The box contains two bowls. The codes on the box are the number 802 and the Product Information Code P82013 xxxx. Those numbers are printed on the side of the packaging.

The recall was started when the company discovered that the incorrect packaging was used. Schwan’s may have distributed the recalled dip in the lower 48 states through Schwan’s home delivery network. This item was not sold in retail stores.

If you purchased this product, with those code numbers, and cannot consume wheat or soy, do not eat it. You can throw the item away in a secure trash can with a tight lid, or you can contact Schwan’s for a full refund.