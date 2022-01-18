Senna Syrup Recalled For Possible Microbial Contamination

by

Senna Syrup is being recalled for possible microbial contamination. This product is a natural vegetable laxative. The contamination could cause serious or life-threatening illnesses among certain populations, more specifically the elderly, anyone with a weakened immune system, or patients at higher risk of developing life-threatening inflammation of the heart. No reports of illness have been received by the company to date. The recalling firm is Lohxa LLC of Worcester, Massachusetts.

The recalled product is Senna Syrup that is packaged into 5 mL unit-dose cups. The product is sold in case of 20 cartons packaged with 24 units each. The NDC is 50268-731-24. The recalled product 8.8 mg/5mL lot number is AM1115S, and the expiration date stamped on the label is 01/2023. The syrup was distributed to AvKare, a wholesaler, who may have distributed it to clinics, healthcare providers, and hospitals.

The company is notifying distributors and customers by letter and is arranging for the return of all product. Any consumers or distributors or retailers who have the product should stop using it and selling it immediately. Return the syrup to the place of purchase.

You can contact the company by mail for return. Contact your healthcare provider if you have any concerns after using this product.

If you have had an adverse reaction , see your doctor. Then you can report it to the FDA through the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Reporting Program, either online or through regular mail. You can complete and submit your report online. or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form.