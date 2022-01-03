Sienna Chocolate Decadent Brownie Recalled For Undeclared Pecans

by

Sienna Chocolate Decadent Brownie is being recalled because it may contain pecans, or tree nuts, that are not declared on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to pecans could have a serous allergic reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these brownies. The recalling firm is Dianne’s Fine Desserts of Newburyport, Maine. About 1,480 trays of the brownies are recalled.

The issue was caused by a mis-pack, which created an undeclared tree nut issue. The recalled product was distributed through Gordon Food Service in retail and wholesale stores in Wisconsin, Michigan, Florida, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

The recalled product is Item number 226240, Sienna Chocolate Decadent Brownes, that are packaged in 16.5 x 12.5 x 2 inch trays. The trays may actually contain item number 541850, Sienna Chocolate Turtle Brownies, which were made with pecans. The affected lot number is 6Z1L24. The lot code is printed on the top of the tray.

The recall was started after a consumer complained that a product containing pecans was sold in packaging that did not reveal their presence. This problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the labeling process.

If you bought this product and are allergic to pecans, or tree nuts, do not eat it. You can throw the brownies away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.