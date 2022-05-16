Skittles Gummies Recalled For Possible Foreign Material

by

Skittles Gummies and other brands of gummies candies are being voluntarily recalled for possible foreign material contamination in the form of thin metal strands. The strands may be loose in the bag or may be embedded in the gummies. This poses a choking and mouth injury hazard. No injuries or adverse events have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Mars Wrigley Confectionary US, LLC.

You can see the long list of recalled products, along with the item number, package sizes, UPC numbers, and first three digits of the product code, along with pictures of product labels, at the FDA web site. The recalled products include Starburst Gummies Original Share Size, Starburst Gummies Sours, Life Savers Gummies, Life Savers Wild Berries Gummies, Skittles Gummies, and Skittles Wild Berry Gummies, among others, in various types of packaging. The 10-digit manufacturing code is on the back of the package. The first three digits will identify the recalled product.

The recall was triggered by consumer complaints. The products were manufactured by a third party and were sold in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The company is working with retailers to remove these items from store shelves. If you purchased any of these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away after first double bagging them, and put them into a secure trash can with a tight lid so other people can’t access them. Or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.