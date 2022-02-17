Skyline Chili Recalled For Undeclared Wheat, Milk, and Soy

by

Skyline Chili has been recalled because it may contain wheat, milk, and soy, three of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the label. About 2,205 pounds of the product are being recalled. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, who who has celiac disease or is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions have been received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Morgan Foods of Austin, Indiana.

The cans labeled as chili may actually contain cream of chicken soup, which does contain those ingredients. The cans labeled as chili were produced on December 21, 2021. The recalled product is Skyline Chili Original Chili that is packaged in 10.5 ounce cans. The lot code L2121 is printed on the label, along with the product code CHC8T UPY that is on the bottom of the can. The best by date is December 21, 2023. The cans are packaged in trays marked as “Skyline Original Chili” with an expiration date of December 21, 2024.

The product has the establishment number “EST. 6806” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The cans were shipped to retail locations nationwide. The problem was discovered by consumers who told the company that the cans that were labeled as chili contained cream of chicken soup.

If you bought this item and cannot consume wheat, milk, or soy, don’t eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.