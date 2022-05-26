Smithfield Precooked Bacon Topping Recalled For Foreign Material

by

Smithfield Precooked Bacon Topping, Member’s Mark Fully Cooked Bacon Crumbles, and Golden Crisp Patrick Cudahy Precooked Bacon Topping are being recalled because they may contain foreign material in the form of metal pieces. This poses a choking and mouth injury hazard. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions received by the company to date. The recalling firm is Smithfield Packaged Meats Corporation of Sioux Center, Iowa.

The government said they expect more products containing the bacon to be recalled, so consumers should check back to the USDA recall page frequently for new updates.

The ready to eat items were produced on various dates between February 21, 2022 to February 23, 2022, and also March 3, 2022 to March 5, 2022. The recalled products include:

5 pound packages containing “Golden Crisp PATRICK CUDAHY PRECOOKED BACON TOPPING” with the SKU number 43200 12002 and lot codes 2054, 2062 and 2063.

5 pound packages containing “Smithfield PRECOOKED BACON TOPPING” with SKU number 43200 12003 and lot codes 2063 and 2064.

5 pound packages containing “Golden Crisp PATRICK CUDAHY FULLY COOKED BACON TOPPING APPLEWOOD SMOKED” with SKU number 43200 12296 and lot codes 2053 and 2062.

5 pound packages containing “Smithfield FULLY COOKED BACON TOPPING” with SKU number 43200 12663 and the lot code 2064.

5 pound packages containing “MEMBER’S MARK FULLY COOKED BACON CRUMBLES” with the SKU number 78742240923 and the “BEST IF USED BY” date of “2022-11-18.”

These items have the establishment number “EST. 27384” stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to distribution and retail locations nationwide. Some of these products may have been used to make other products. You can see pictures of product labels at the USDA web site.

The problem was discovered after the firm received a customer complaint. FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators.

If you purchased the products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed package in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.