Snak Yard Dried Plums Recalled For Possible Lead Contamination

Snak Yard Dried Plums (Saladitos) are being recalled for possible lead contamination. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Alli & Rose LLC.

The Snak Yard Dried Plums were sold at Costco Wholesale stores in Alaska, California, Oregon, and Washington. The product is packaged in a 12.7 ounce (360 gram) plastic bag. The UPC number or barcode that is printed on the label is 810019600821. And the item code is 1516905. The dried plums were sold from April 2021 through February 2022. No other Alli & Rose products are included in this recall.

Lead is a toxic heavy metal that can cause serious health problems. Chronic lead poisoning occurs over many years and can lower IQ and cause developmental problems in children. Acute lead poisoning occurs when large amounts of lead are ingested. Symptoms of acute lead poisoning include abdominal pain, vomiting, lethargy, weakness, irritability, behavior or mood changes, delirium, seizures, and coma. Anyone experiencing those symptoms should see a doctor as soon as possible.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You should discard it according to your community’s hazardous waste disposal system. Any products containing lead should not be thrown away in a the regular garbage. You can also take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.