Some Kinder Chocolates Recalled in Canada For Possible Salmonella

by

Some Kinder chocolates are being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported in that country in connection to the consumption of thee items, but there is an outbreak in Europe associated with these products. The recalling firm is Ferrero Canada Ltd.

These items were sold nationally at the retail level. The recalled products are all Kinder chocolates, and include Schoko-Bons in 200 gram packages, with UPC number 0 62020 02763 4 and best before dates ranging from September 3, 2022 to October 17, 2022; Happy Moments – Kinder Confections Assortment in 191 gram packages with UPC number 0 62020 01575 4 and best before date July 23, 2022; Mini Eggs in 110 gram packages with UPC number 0 62020 02582 1 and best before dates ranging from July 14, 2022 to August 18, 2022, and Mini Eggs in 182 gram packages, with UPC number 0 62020 02576 0 and best before dates from July 12, 2022 to September 3, 2022.

Also recalled is Mix – Egg Hunt Kit in 186 gram packages. The UPC number for that product is 0 62020 01627 0 and the best before dates are from July 1, 2022 to July 8, 2022; Mix – Egg Hunt Kit in 186 gram packages with UPC number 0 62020 01629 4 and best before dates from July 1, 2022 to July 8, 2022; and Mix – 7 Easter treats in 116 gram packages. The UPC number for that product is 0 62020 01616 4 and the best before date range is from June 19, 2022 to August 23, 2022.

Finally, Surprise, Miraculous in 100 gram packages is recalled. The UPC number is 0 62020 02603 3 and the best before dates are from August 19, 2022 to October 28, 2022; Surprise, Natoons in 100 gram packages is also recalled, with UPC number 0 62020 02572 2 and best before dates from August 29, 2022 to October 28, 2022; and Surprise in 100 gram packages is recalled, with UPC number 0 62020 02625 5 and best before date of November 29, 2022.

The recall was triggered by the company. If you purchased any of these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed or double bagged package in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.