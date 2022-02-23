Some Raw BC Oysters Recalled in Canada For Norovirus

by

Some raw BC oysters are being recalled in Canada for possible norovirus contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company or the government to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Pacific Rim Shellfish (2003) Corp.

The oysters were sold to hotels, restaurants, and institutions. The recalled product is raw BC oysters that were sold by the dozen. The size of the oysters is variable. There is no UPC number on this product. The codes on the product are: LF 1402294 Subarea 14-8 Harvested January 31, 2022 Lot# 22020135.

If you ate these oysters and have been ill with the symptoms of norovirus, see your doctor. If you have any of these oysters in your refrigerator at home, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed or double bagged container in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so other people and animals can’t access them, or you can take them back for a refund.

Norovirus is a very contagious pathogen that is spread through contaminated food and drink, through person-to-person contact, and through touching contaminated surfaces. Symptoms of norovirus include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, stomach cramps, fever, headache, chills, muscle aches, and fatigue. These symptoms can start as soon as 12 hours after a person is exposed to the virus. Most people do get better within a day or two, although some patients may become dehydrated and need hospitalization.