Soul Cedar Farm Recalls Zesty Sweet Peppers for Possible Botulism

Soul Cedar Farm in Quilcene, Washington is voluntarily recalling all batches of shelf-stable Zesty Sweet Peppers because they have the potential to be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin, according to the Washington State Department of Health. As of April 19, 2022 there are no reports of illness that are associated with the consumption of this product.

The recall was started after routine sampling conducted by the Washington State Department of Agriculture found that one batch of the Soul Cedar Farm Zesty Sweet Peppers had a pH level that was high enough to support formulation of the botulism toxin. The recalled product is packaged in 8-ounce glass containers, and was sold at retail stores in Quilcene and Port Townsend, Washington.

Botulism is a potentially fatal form of food poisoning. People who eat food contaminated with this toxin, which is produced by the Clostridium botulinum bacterium under anaerobic, high pH conditions, can suffer serious illness and death. Symptoms of botulism food poisoning include general weakness, dizziness, double vision, difficulty speaking and swallowing, difficulty breathing, muscle weakness, abdominal distension, and constipation. Eventually, paralysis disables the muscles that we use to breathe. There is an antidote to this toxin, but it must be given in a hospital setting.

The botulism toxin does not change the texture, aroma, taste, or appearance of food. If you bought this product, do not eat it even if the peppers do not look or smell spoiled or if you plan to cook it. You can throw the peppers away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.