St Louis Brie in Secondary Old Europe Cheese Listeria Recall

St Louis Brie has been recalled as part of a secondary recall related to the Old Europe Cheese recall for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The notice states, “This is part of a voluntary broader recall by the manufacturer. The recalling firm is Swiss American.

The recalled products are St Louis Domestic Brie Wedge in 7 ounce containers. The UPC number is 041563 263709. All dates up to and including 12/14/2022 are included. Also recalled is St Louis Domestic Cut Brie Wedge – 6 pounds RW in variable weight sizes. The UPC number for that product is 041563 370018 and all dates up to and including 12/14/2022 are included.

St Louis Brie in variable weight sizes is recalled, with UPC number 21107100000 and all dates up to and including 12/14/2022. St. Louis Brie Pre Cut Wedges in 16 ounce packages are recalled, with code date of best by dates through 12/14/2022. The UPC number for that product is 00021565000000. Finally, St Louis CW Brie Wheel in 16 ounce packages is included in this recall. The code date is the best by dates through 12/14/2022 and the UPC number is 00021171800000.

The recall notice did not state where these cheeses were sold. If you bought any of these cheeses that are part of the secondary Old Europe Cheese recall, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a double bagged package inside a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund. You should then clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any bacteria. Wash your hands well with soap and water after cleaning and after handling these cheeses.

If you ate any of these cheeses, monitor yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days; that’s how long the incubation period can be. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.