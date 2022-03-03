Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso Cans Recalled For Defective Product Seal

by

Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso cans are being recalled because a defective seal could lead to premature spoilage. About 86,000 cases of this product are being recalled. The recall was listed on the Pepsico website and on the FDA’s access data web site. This recall was voluntary and initiated by the firm.

The recalled products include Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso, Espresso & Cream, that is packaged in 6.5 fluid ounce cans. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 012000001772. The product has an expiration date of March 28, 2022. Also recalled is Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso, Espresso & Light Cream, packaged in 6.5 ounce cans. The UPC number for that product is 012000008801 and the expiration date is also March 28, 2022. Finally, Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso & Salted Caramel Cream, in 6.5 ounce containers, is recalled. The UPC number for that item is 012000007293, and the expiration date is March 28, 2022.

These products were distributed to retailers nationwide. The recall notice did not state if any illnesses had been reported to the company to date in connection with this recall.

If you purchased any of those recalled products, do not consume them. You can throw them away in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access them, or you can take the items back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.