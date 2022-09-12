Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Shot Recalled For Foreign Material

by

Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Shot beverage is being recalled for possible foreign material contamination in the form of metal fragments. This poses a choking, mouth injury, and gastrointestinal tract injury hazard.

This recall was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Report page and was not reported on the usual FDA recall page. This type of notice usually does not state whether or not any injuries or adverse reactions have been reported. The recalling firm is Pepsico Inc.

The recalled product is Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot that is packaged in 15 ounce bottles, with 12 bottles per case. In all, 221 cases are included in this recall. No photos of the product or product labels has been provided.

This product was distributed to these states: Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma, and Texas. Code information has not yet been provided for this item.

If you bought this Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot product, do not consume it. You can throw it away in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you have experienced an injury or adverse reaction in the consumption of this product, see your doctor. You can report that reaction to the FDA through their MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting Program, either online or through mail.