Stutzman Farms Eincorn Products Recalled For Wheat

Stutzman Farms Eincorn products are being recalled for wheat, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to wheat or who has celiac disease could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Stutzman Farms of Millersburg, Ohio.

All products containing einkorn, which is an ancient grain, are recalled. The recalled products are all Stutzman Farms Eincorn. They include:

Organic Einkorn Berries, which was sold in bulk, or in 25 and 50 pound packages

Organic Whole Einkorn Flour, also sold in bulk, or in 25 pound packages

Organic All Purpose Einkorn Flour, sold in bulk

Organic All Purpose Flour that was sold in bulk

Sourdough Einkorn Pretzels that were sold in 4 ounce and 8 ounce packages

Sprouted Einkorn Grate Nuts that were sold in 0.75 and 3 pound packages

Sprouted Einkorn Crackers that were sold in 0.30 and 1 pound packages)

You can see pictures of the recalled product labels at the FDA web site. These products were sold from the company’s retail location: at 6197 Township Road 605 in Millersburg, Ohio, and through retailers in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

All lots of product that were prepared, sold, or distributed from Stutzman Farms containing einkorn are included in this recall. The company was made aware of this issue after the Ohio Department of Agriculture informed them about the misbranding.

If you purchased any of these items and cannot consume wheat for any reason, do no eat them. You can throw these products away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.