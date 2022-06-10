Supermom’s Kitchen Chef Salad Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Supermom’s Kitchen Chef Salad in two different flavors is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses hav been reproed to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Northern Tier Bakery LLC of St. Paul Park, Minnesota.

The salads were produced from May 18, 2022 through June 8, 2022. About 905 pounds of ready to eat salad products are included in this recall. You can see pictures of product labels at the USDA web site. The recalled items are:

4 ounce plastic packages of “SUPERMOM’S KITCHEN Chef Salad EGG, WHITE TURKEY MEAT, HAM, MONTEREY JACK & CHEDDAR CHEESE WITH CRISP ROMAINE & GREEN LEAF LETTUCE” with “ENJOY THROUGH” dates of 6/9 and 6/11 printed on the label.

4.3 ounce plastic packages of “SUPERMOM’S KITCHEN Caesar Salad SEASONED CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS, PARMESAN CHEESE & CROUTON PACKET WITH CRISP ROMAINE & GREEN LEAF LETTUCE” with “ENJOY THROUGH” dates of 5/26, 5/28, 5/31, 6/2, 6/4, 6/8, 6/9, 6/11, 6/14 and 6/16 that are printed on the label.

These items have the establishment number “EST. 19860” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to retail locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The problem was discovered when the company notified FSIS that the firm’s product sampling yielded a positive test for Listeria monocytogenes.

If you purchased either of these salads, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

You should clean out your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution after discarding these salads. Listeria monocytogenes bacteria can grow at refrigerator temperatures. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling these salads.