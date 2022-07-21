Sweet Loren’s Sugar Cookie Dough Recalled For Gluten

by

Sweet Loren’s Sugar Cookie Dough is being recalled because it may contain traces of gluten, which is in wheat, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who has celiac diseases or who is allergic to gluten could have a serious response if they eat this product. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Sweet Loren’s of New York, New York.

The recalled product is Sweet Loren’s Sugar Cookie Dough that is packaged in 12 ounce plastic bags. The lot code that is printed on the label is AF22 115, and the best by date is 12/1/2022 (December 1, 2022). No other lots of Sweet Loren’s Sugar Cookie Dough are included in this recall.

The cookie dough was sold through retail grocery stores in these states: Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, South Carolina, North Carolina, Oregon, Utah, Illinois, Texas, Georgia, California, Colorado, Washington, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Maryland, DC, Tennessee, Alabama, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Arkansas, and Alaska. The problem was identified through testing of the product in house. The oat flour that was used to make the cookie dough contained traces of gluten despite having documentation declaring that it was gluten free.

If you purchased this product and cannot consume gluten for whatever reason, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.