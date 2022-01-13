by

Tahini recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination includes two brands. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these items.

The first recall is for Mahruse Tahini Sesame Seed Paste that is sold in 18 kilogram containers. The UPC number on that product is 8 681305 250387, and the codes are: PRO:25/05/2021 EXP:24/05/2023 LOT.NO:001. This product was sold in Ontario at hotels, restaurants, and institutions.

The second recall is for Aoun Tahineh, which was sold in three sizes. The first product is Aoun Tahineh – Ground Sesame 100%, sold in 454 gram containers. The UPC number for that product is 5 283000 902153, and the best before date is 2023MR12 (March 12, 2023). The lot number is 1603I/THA. It was sold in Ontario and Quebec and may have been distributed in other territories and provinces. The recalling firm is Fattal International North America Inc.

One day after that first Aoun Tahineh recall was issued, another size was recalled. That product is Aoun Tahineh – Ground Sesame 100% that is packaged in 800 gram containers. The UPC number stamped on that label is 5 283000 904980, and the best before date is 2023 JL 13 (July 13, 2023). The lot number is 1307I/THA. This product was sold in Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec and may have been sold elsewhere in the country. The recalling firm is Phoenicia Group Inc.

And the third recall, issued in December 2021, is for Aoun Tahineh – Ground Sesame 100% that was sold in 907 gram packages. The UPC number is 5 283000 902160 and the best before date is 10/2022. The lot number is 1410H/THA. It was also sold in Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, and may have been sold in more areas. The recalling firm is Phoenicia Group Inc.

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency results. A food safety investigation has been launched. You can see pictures of the recalled products on the respective recall notices.

If you purchased any of these tahini recalled in Canada, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed package in a secure garbage can, or take them back for a refund.