Taisun Vegetarian Mushroom Jerky Recalled For Undeclared Milk

Taisun Vegetarian Mushroom Jerky is being recalled in Canada because it may contain milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Uncle T Food.

The recalled product is Taisun Vegetarian Mushroom Jerky that is packaged in 169 gram plastic bags. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 4 710095 805072. All codes where milk is not declared on the label are recalled. This product was sold in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario at the retail level.

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. A food safety investigation has begun, which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens, the public will be informed by warnings on the CFIA web page.

Check to see if you have this recalled product in your home. If you do, and you are allergic to milk or can’t consume it for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw the jerky away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.