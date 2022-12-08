Taylor Farms Jicama Sticks Recalled For Foreign Material

by

Taylor Farms jicama sticks, celery sticks, carrot sticks, and guacamole trays are being recalled because they may contain foreign material in the form of metal fragments. A piece of metal about 3/4-inch long was found in a retail package. This recall is on the FDA Enforcements page, so no information is provided about any adverse reactions. The recalling firm is Taylor Farms Northwest of Kent, Washington.

These products were distributed in the state of Washington only. The recalled products include Taylor Farms Jicama Sticks that are refrigerated and ready to eat. They are packaged in a clear plastic clamshell container with a net weight of 14 ounces. The UPC number is 30223 11248. The code information on the product is Sell By: 11/13/2022, Sell By: 11/14/2022, Sell By: 11/15/2022, Sell By: 11/16/2022, and Sell By: 11/17/2022.

Also recalled is Taylor Farms Guacamole Tray – Large. This product is sold in the refrigerated section of the grocery store. It is packaged in a plastic round container and is 61 ounces. The tray contains cucumbers, baby carrots, jicama, red bell pepper, yellow bell pepper, and blended guacamole. The UPC number for this item is 30223 11373. The codes on the product are Sell By: 11/13/2022, Sell By: 11/14/2022, Sell By: 11/15/2022, Sell By: 11/16/2022, and Sell By: 11/17/2022.

Finally, Taylor Farms Carrot – Celery Sticks are recalled. They are also sold refrigerated and ready to eat, in a plastic clear clamshell container that is net weight 14 ounces. The UPC number is 330223-11478. and the code information is Sell By: 11/13/2022, Sell By: 11/14/2022, Sell By: 11/15/2022, Sell By: 11/16/2022,, and Sell By: 11/17/2022.

If you purchased these Taylor Farms Jicama sticks, guacamole trays, or carrot – celery sticks, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a double bagged package, or you can return them to the place of purchase for a refund.