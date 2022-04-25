Tennessee Brown Bag Beef Jerky Recalled For Lack of Inspection

by

Tennessee Brown Bag Beef Jerky in several flavors is being recalled for lack of inspection, according to the USDA. About 4,590 pounds of the product were produced without the benefit of federal inspection. No illnesses or adverse reasons have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Tennessee Brown Bag LLC of Hixson, Tennessee.

These items were produced from January 2020 through April 2022. You can see pictures of products labels at the USDA web site. The recalled products are:

3.0 ounce and 1.5 ounce brown zippered packages containing “TENNESSEE BROWN BAG ORIGINAL” and “Best by” dates through April 2023.

3.0 ounce and 1.5 ounce brown zippered packages containing “TENNESSEE BROWN BAG PEPPERED” and “Best by” dates through April 2023.

3.0 ounce and 1.5 ounce brown zippered packages containing “TENNESSEE BROWN BAG Spicy” and “Best by” dates through April 2023.

3.0 oz. and 1.5 oz. brown zippered packages containing “TENNESSEE BROWN BAG TERIYAKI” and “Best by” dates through April 2023.

3.0 ounce and 1.5 ounce brown zippered packages containing “TENNESSEE BROWN BAG HOTIYAKI SWEET HEAT” and “Best by” dates through April 2023.

3.0 ounce and 1.5 ounce brown zippered packages containing “TENNESSEE BROWN BAG DILL PICKLE” and “Best by” dates through April 2023.

3.0 ounce and 1.5 ounce brown zippered packages containing “TENNESSEE BROWN BAG JALEPENO DILL” and “Best by” dates through April 2023.

These products do not have the USDA mark of inspection because Tennessee Brown Bag LLC is not a federally inspected establishment. The firm produced seven beef jerky varieties and sold the product directly to consumers nationwide through websites. The jerky was also sold in several retail locations in Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

The problem was discovered when the Tennessee Department of Agriculture notified FSIS about the products. An investigation launched by FSIS found that the establishment was not USDA-inspected.

If you purchased any of these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed or double bagged package, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a refund.