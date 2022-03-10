Tennessee Technical Isopropyl Hand Sanitizer Recalled For Methanol

by

Tennessee Technical Isopropyl Hand Sanitizer is being recalled because it contains methanol, which is not allowed in that type of product. No illnesses or adverse events have been reported to the company to date in conreciotn with this problem. The recalling firm is Tennessee Technical Coatings Corp.

Substantial methanol exposure can cause nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, seizures, permanent blindness, permanent damage to the central nervous system, and death. All people using this product on their hands are at risk, but young children who accidentally ingest this product and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol substitute are most at risk for methanol poisoning.

All lots of this product are included in this recall. The recalled product is Tennessee Technical Isopropyl Hand Sanitizer Antiseptic 75%. FDA analysis found the methanol in the product. The product was sold in one gallon containers. the batch numbers for the recalled products are 00421002, 00422001, 00429001, 00521001, 00622003, and 00806001. The NDC number for this hand sanitizer is the same for all of the batches: 76921-000-01.

This hand sanitizer was distributed in Tennessee at the consumer level. It was also distributed to wholesale companies who further distributed it between about Aprill2020 and August 2020.

The company is notifying distributors and customers by letter and telephone and is arranging for the return of all of these recalled items. If you purchased Tennessee Technical Hand Sanitizer Isopropyl Alcohol Antiseptic 75%, stop using it immediately. Return it to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you experienced an adverse reaction from the use of this hand sanitizer, contact your doctor. You can then report it to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting Program.