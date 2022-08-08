That’s It Dark Chocolate Truffles Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

That’s It Dark Chocolate Truffles are being recalled because they may contain trace amounts of milk protein, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No reactions or illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this candy. The recalling firm is That’s It Nutrition of Los Angeles, California.

The truffles are packaged in 3.5 ounce, 5 ounce, and 16 ounce stand up pouches marked with a lot/expiration date that ranges from March 23, 2023 to July 8, 2024. That date is stamped on the back top portion of the pouch. The 12 count package is a small rectangular box with the lot number and expiration date printed on the side.

These recalled That’s It Dark Chocolate Truffles were distributed nationwide in retail stores and through online retailers. No other products from this company are affected by this recall.

The recall was launched when the company discovered that the product contained trace amounts of milk proteins and the packaging did not disclose this. The problem was caused by cross-contamination in shared lines of production with milk chocolate by the company’s chocolate supplier. All of the truffles produced as of August 1, 2022 have been lab verified and validated by the manufacturer and an independent third party as being free from all milk proteins.

If you purchased this product and cannot consume milk, don’t eat it. You can throw the chocolate away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.