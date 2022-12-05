The Laundress Cleaning Products Recalled For Contamination

by

The Laundress Cleaning Products are being recalled for possible bacterial contamination. These products include laundry detergent and household cleaning products. Eleven consumers have reported Pseudomonas infections. The company is investigating to see if these illnesses have any connection to the recalled products. The Laundress is a subsidiary of Conopco Inc, doing business as Uniliver, of Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. Testing did find bacteria in some of these products, including those produced between January 2021 and September 2022.

These recalled The Laundress Cleaning Products can contain multiple different species of Pseudomonas, Berkholderia cepacia complex, and Klebsiella aerogenes. Anyone who has a weakened immune system, who uses external medical devices, or has underlying lung conditions may have a serious infection if they are exposed to these pathogens. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or breaks in the skin. Healthy people with strong immune systems are not usually affected by these types of bacteria.

About 8 million units of these products have been sold to date. The recalled products are laundry detergent, fabric conditioner, and other cleaning products. The lot codes on the products begin with a prefix letter F and the last four digits numbered 9354 or less; or H and the last four digits numbered 2262 or less; or T and the last four digits numbered 5264 or less. All of the products have “The Laundress – New York” printed at the top of the label. All products manufactured through September 2022 are included in this recall.

These products were sold online at The Laundress website, through Amazon, and other websites. They were also sold at Bloomingdale’s, The Container Store, Saks Fifth Avenue, Target, Nordstrom, Jenni Kayne, Kith, Peruvian Connection, N.Peal, Brooklinen, and other major retailers nationwide, through September 2022 for between $8 and $100.

If you bought any of these products, stop using them immediately. You can see a complete list of the recalled products at The Laundress Recall web page. You a request a refund, then discard the product by closing the bottle tightly and putting it in the trash. Do not empty the product before you throw the bottles away.