The Salsa Texan Recalls More Tortillas For Undeclared Wheat and Milk

The Salsa Texan is voluntarily recalling all regular and burrito sized packages of tortillas that are labeled as Coconut Flour Tortillas and Blended Flour Tortillas because they may contain undeclared wheat and milk. This recall is an expansion of an earlier recall for Coconut Flour Tortillas for the same allergens. Anyone who is allergic to wheat or who has celiac disease, or who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products.

Consumers with celiac disease and gluten sensitivity have confirmed illnesses following the consumption of these products. The tortillas were sold nationwide through the mail. People ordered them from Facebook and Instagram. The tortillas were also sold at Farmers Markets in Texas. The locations of those Farmers Markets are: Canton First Monday, Lucas, Texas Community Market, St. Michael’s, Red Tent Market at Willowbend, Luscombe Farm, Rockwall, Garland and Heath.

The tortillas are in clear plastic bags marked with the company name on the top; or they may have been sold unlabeled. No best by dates, lot numbers, or UPC codes are on these products. Consider all Salsa Texan flour tortillas included in this recall.

If you bought these products and cannot consume milk or wheat for whatever reason, do not eat them. Throw the tortillas away after first double bagging them, in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid. You can contact The Salsa Texan for a refund.