Three Albertsons ReadyMeals Seafood Recalled For Allergens

Three Albertsons ReadyMeals Seafood items are being recalled because they contain the allergens fish, crustaceans, egg, wheat, and soy that are not declared on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. Even though the product name contains seafood, the specific seafood must be mentioned on the ingredient label.

All sell by dates of these items up to and including July 18, 2022 are included in this recall. The recalled three Albertsons ReadyMeals Seafood items include ReadyMeals Shrimp Cooked with Cocktail Sauce that is packaged in 12 ounce containers. That product contains undeclared shrimp and fish (anchovy). It is packaged in a clear plastic container with four compartments. The UPC number is 23463800000. It was sold at ACME, Albertsons, Andronico’s Community Markets, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, JewelOsco, King’s, Pak ‘N Save, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, and Vons stores in these states: Alaska, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delware, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, Washington state, Washington DC, and Wyoming.

Also recalled is ReadyMeals Snow Crab Legs Imitation Surimi that is also in 12 ounce clear plastic containers with four compartments. The allergens in that product are Crustacean (crab), egg, fish (pollock, whiting, anchovy), and wheat. It was sold in the same stores in the same states.

Finally, ReadyMeals Crab & Shrimp with Cocktail Sauce is recalled. That product contains the allergens crustaceans (shrimp and crab), egg, fish (pollock, whiting, and anchovy), wheat, and soy. It was also packaged in a clear plastic container with four compartments and was sold in the same stores in the same states mentioned above. You can see pictures of the products and product labels at the FDA web site.

If you purchased those Albertsons ReadyMeals Seafood products and are allergic to those ingredients, don’t eat them. You can throw the meals away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.