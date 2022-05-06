Three Minnesota Child Hepatitis Cases Prompt Alert From Officials

by

Three Minnesota child hepatitis cases have prompted an alert from officials in that state. These cases join the hundreds of children around the world who are sickened with hepatitis of an unknown cause.

Officials think that the adenovirus 41 may be the problem. This virus usually;does not cause serious health problems in healthy children, but some of the sick kids test positive for this virus.

There are at least 109 children sick with acute hepatitis in the United States alone, and at least 228 cases in 20 other countries, according to the CDC. The states and territories that have reported these illnesses include Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin.

Health officials are asking parents to watch for the signs of liver inflammation in their children. It’s important to really be vigilant after your child has been ill with upper respiratory or stomach-intestinal issues.

Signs of liver inflammation include yellowing of the eyes and skin, or jaundice. Cases are rare among children, but about 10% of those sickened so far have needed liver transplants because their livers failed.

The Minnesota child hepatitis cases are all under the age of three. One child needed a liver transplant, and the other two covered. The illnesses across the country have all occurred in children who are under the age of 10.

Minnesota State Epidemiologist Dr. Ruth Lynfield said in a statement, “If your child recently had vomiting and diarrhea or symptoms of a common cold and then develops yellowing of the eyes and skin, it is important to have your child evaluated by a health care provider right away. Other symptoms can include abdominal pain, fatigue, dark urine and clay-colored stools. Getting medical care quickly can help diagnose and treat the condition as needed.”