Tiger Nuts Recalled For Possible Salmonella Contamination From Rodents

Tiger Nuts are being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination from rodent infestation. The product originated from Bistak Enterprises, Inc. This item was sold in Manitoba at the consumer level. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recall was triggered by a referral from the Saskatchewan Health Authority. The recalling firm is African Foodways Market.

The recalled product is Tiger Nuts that are packaged in 0.5 pound packages. The product came from Bistak Enterprises Inc. There is no UPC number on the product. All units sold up to and including November 18, 2021 are included in the recall. The nuts were sold in two locations: African Foodways Market located at 1741 Pembina Highway in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and African Foodways Market that is located at 1-A 282 St Anne’s Road, also in Winnipeg. Tiger Nuts are edible tubers.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. Stores should not serve, use, sell or distribute this recalled product. You can throw it away in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning usually begin six hours to six days after infection. These symptoms can include a fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, headache, stomach and abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. Long term complications of this infection, even after complete recovery, can include reactive arthritis and endocarditis.