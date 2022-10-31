Tiramisu Twist Cookies Recalled For Tree Nuts; One Reaction

by

Tiramisu Twist Cookies are being recalled because they were made with almonds and hazelnuts, or tree nuts, that are allergens. These ingredients were not declared on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to those nuts could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. One allergic reaction has been reported to the company. The recalling firm is Daiso California LLC of La Mirada, California.

The Tiramisu Twist Cookies were sold in Daiso stores in these states: California, Washington, Nevada, Texas, New York, and New Jersey. The recalled cookies are packaged in a gold bag with a large image of two cookies on the front. The cookies are in 3.4 ounce (96 gram) containers. The UPC number and best by dates were not provided.

The recall was triggered when the company discovered that the packaging did not adequately disclose the presence of the nuts. Sale of the product has been suspended and the company has pulled the product from store shelves.

If you bought these Tiramisu Twist Cookies and are allergic to almonds and/or hazelnuts, or tree nuts, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed or double bagged package so other people can’t access them. Put the cookies into a secure trash can. Or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.