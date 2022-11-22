Tomato Head Hummus Recalled For Possible Foreign Material

by

Tomato Head Hummus is being recalled for possible foreign material contamination. There may be metal fragments in the products. This poses a mouth injury, choking, and esophagus injury hazard. This notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Report page so there is no information about adverse reactions. The recalling firm is Tomato Head Foods of Knoxville, Tennessee.

There are two products included in this recall. The first is Tomato Head Beet Hummus that is packaged in PPE plastic cups. There are eight cups per case. The Batch/Lot number is 010823. The product number that is stamped on the label is 0854259008061. And the best by date for this item is 01/08/23 (January 8, 2023). The second recalled product is Tomato Head Black Bean Sriracha Hummus that is also packaged in 8 ounce PPE plastic cups. There are eight cups per case. The Batch/Lot number that is printed on the label is 010823. The product number for this item is 0854259008030. And the best by date for this hummus is also 01/08/23 (January 8, 2023).

The hummus was sold to distribution centers that are located in California, Florida, Georgia, and Illinois. There is no ore information about further distribution or if the hummus was sold in other states.

If you bought either varieties of this recalled Tomato Head Hummus, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, after double bagging it. Or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.