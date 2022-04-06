Tonies Blocks Recalled For Magnet Ingestion Hazard

by

Tonies Blocks are being recalled for a magnet ingestion hazard. The products contain small powerful magnets that can attract each other or other metal objects and become lodged in the digestive system if ingested. This can result in perforations, twisting, and blockage of the intestines as well as causing infection and blood poisoning that can lead to death. The importer is Boxine US Inc. of Palo Alto, California. The product was manufactured in Germany.

There has been one report of the magnet detaching from the product. No injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The product was sold online at the tonies web site from November 2021 through December 2021 for between $15.00 and $20.00. About 4,200 of these units were sold.

The recall is for tonies wooden blocks, with magnets inside. The recalled products are tonies Blocks Marine Life with UPC number 840147407689, tonies Blocks Invention and Innovation with UPC number 840147407733, and tonies Blocks Gentle Giant Dinos with UPC number 840147407580.

Each back is about 5 centimeters wide and 1.5 centimeters thick. The blocks were sold in blue, tan, and green colors with pictures on one side of various marine life, dinosaurs, and invention and innovation, with white text on the other side. The blocks were sold in sets of four. The UPC number is printed on the back of the box underneath the barcode.

Consumers should stop using the recalled blocks immediately and take them away from children. Contact the company for instructions on returning the blocks for a refund. You can also go to the company’s website and complete a return. The recalled products are being remotely deactivated so they no longer function.