Tootsie Baby Teethers Recalled For Microbial Contamination

Tootsie Baby Teethers are being recalled in Canada for possible microbial contamination. The products are Tootsie Baby Water-Filled Teethers and Teether Keys. No reports of incidents or illness have been reported to the company as of August 11, 2022. The Tootsie Baby Teethers were manufactured in China. The manufacturer is Ningbo Raffini Import & Export of Jiang Wei District in Ningbo, China, and the distributor is CTG Brands Inc. of Vaughan, Ontario.

About 9,901 units of this product were sold in Canada from March 2022 through August 2022. The recalled products include Water-Filled Teether Keys with lot number 44003/08 and UPC number 062823050662, and Water-Filled Teethers with lot number 44003/06 and UPC number 062823050648. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the CFIA web site.

Under the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act, teether fillings must not contain any living microorganisms. Health Canada’s sampling and evaluation program determined that the liquid filling in the teethers is contaminated with the pathogens Bacillus cereus, Candida parapsilosis, and Omithinibacillus californiensis.

While these pathogens usually do not cause illness in healthy people, they can sicken children with weakened immune systems. If the teether is punctured and the liquid filing is ingested, symptoms can include stomach pain, vomiting, and diarrhea.

If you purchased either of these products, stop using them immediately. Throw the tethers away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them so they can’t be accessed by anyone else. You can contact the company for more information. The resale or donation of any recalled products is prohibited in Canada.