Tovala Gochujang Bowls Recalled For Peanuts; One Reaction

Tovala Gochujang Bowls are bring recalled for peanuts, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. One allergic reaction has been reported to the company. The recalling firm is Tovala of Chicago, Illinois.

The two recalled products are Tovala Gochujang Glazed Pork Chop Bowl and Gochujang Glazed Salmon Bowl. These products are prepared meals. They were distributed through Tovala’s weekly direct-to-consumer meal delivery service across the country. The meals were delivered during the week of July 4, 2022. You can see pictures of the completed bowls at the FDA web site.

Tovala has directly notified customers by email and push notifications. They have also disabled the QR codes that are used for cooking the meals. The Tovala Gochujang bowls are packaged in individual meal sleeves or boxes that include a meal card with a QR code and are labeled with the name of the bowl. The “enjoy by” dates on these products are between 7/11/22 through 7/14/22. No other Tovala meals are affected by this recall.

The recall was triggered when the company found that an ingredient sourced from a third-party supplier continued an undeclared peanut allergen. That ingredient was used to make the Gochujang Glaze.

If you purchased these items and cannot eat peanuts, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed bag inside a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can contact Tovala for information about a refund.