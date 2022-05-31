Trader Joe’s Lemony Arugula Basil Salad Kit Recalled For Allergens

by

Trader Joe’s Lemony Arugula Basil Salad Kit has been recalled because it may contain wheat and egg, two of the major food allergens, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to those two ingredients, or who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Taylor Farms Retail of Guadalupe, California. One single production day of this product is included in this recall.

The recalled product was distributed to Trader Joe’s stores nationwide. It is Trader Joe’s Lemony Arugula Basil Salad Kit that is packaged in a 6.75 ounce bag. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 0066 2932, and the best if used by date is June 2, 2022. That is printed on the package on the upper right hand corner.

The problem was identified when a consumer reported that the product had an incorrect ingredient list. This recall does not apply to any other Trader Joe’s or Taylor Farms products sold anywhere in the United States.

If you bought that specific product with that UPC number and best if used by date, and cannot consume wheat or eggs, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a sealed bag inside a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.