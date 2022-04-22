Turkey Hill Chocolate Marshmallow Ice Cream Recalled For Peanuts

by

Turkey Hill Chocolate Marshmallow Ice Cream is being recalled because it may contain peanuts, one of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to peanuts could have a serious or life-threatening reaction if they eat this product. No reports of illnesses or allergic reactions have been received by the company to date in relation to this issue. The recalling firm is Turkey Hill Dairy of Conestoga, Pennsylvania.

The recalled product is select Turkey Hill Chocolate Marshmallow Ice Cream that is packaged in 48 ounce containers. The recall is limited to 385 containers of the ice cream that were purchased by consumers between April 14, 2022 and April 19, 2022. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 020735420935. The sell by date is 03/02/2023 that is marked on the bottom of the package.

No other UPC numbers, sell by dates, sizes, or varieties of Turkey Hill Dairy Products are included in this recall. A customer contacted the company and told them that some containers of Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream may have been inadvertently filled with Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream during production.

If you purchased this product and cannot consume peanuts, do not eat it. You can throw the ice cream away in a sealed package in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.